Hey 👋🏻 This is always how I imagined a real MVP landing page :)

AudioNotes (download free) is a macOS menu bar app that helps you record and share audio messages really easily.

As you finish recording, the app instantly copies a link to paste into emails, forums, website comments or social media.

Why? Because unlike text, audio emphasises your message... and spending your days typing sucks too.

Hope you enjoy!

Cheers,

Rob

@hitdelete

ps. Join the AudioNotes Mailing List for feature updates

pps. I made an AudioNote of the above